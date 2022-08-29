Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his condolences to flood-affected families in Pakistan and hopes for ‘early restoration of normalcy’. Taking to Twitter, the Indian prime minister wrote: “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.” Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022 “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” he wrote. So far, about 1,061 people have died while millions have been directly affected by the abnormally heavy rains in the country. The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four provinces of the country. Nearly a million homes have been destroyed or badly damaged, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages have been widespread, affecting at least 33 million people. Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from flooded areas. Many have been forced to take shelter on roadsides. The government has declared a national emergency and appealed for international help. On Sunday, the first aid flights arrived from Turkey and the UAE, carrying tents, food, and other daily necessities. List of Items flood affectees need right now Clean drinking water Dry fuel such as wood, kerosene oil etc Dry eatables (As cooked food might perish or be only useful one time) Dry milk (for children) and boxes of liquid milk Linen sheets instead of blankets and duvets Stitched clothes that can be readily worn Plastic shoes as the stitching of regular shoes is useless amid stagnant flood water Sanitary pads (with disposing of wrappers) or cloth napkins for female affectees Raw food items such as rice, flour, and lentils for people stuck in homes due to flooding outside Dry ration such as roasted black chana and dates Dry fodder for cattle Tents Cooked food can only be sent to people who are residing closer to relief camps and can readily receive contributions with lesser chances of the items expiring.