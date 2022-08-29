Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his condolences to flood-affected families in Pakistan and hopes for ‘early restoration of normalcy’.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

So far, about 1,061 people have died while millions have been directly affected by the abnormally heavy rains in the country.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four provinces of the country. Nearly a million homes have been destroyed or badly damaged, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages have been widespread, affecting at least 33 million people.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from flooded areas.

Many have been forced to take shelter on roadsides.

The government has declared a national emergency and appealed for international help . On Sunday, the first aid flights arrived from Turkey and the UAE, carrying tents, food, and other daily necessities.