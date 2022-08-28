Modi’s India Fast Becoming a Threat to World Peace

India didn’t accept the creation of Pakistan wholeheartedly from day one and therefore, its leaders always try to destabilize our motherland. But, they fail miserably every time. The existence of Pakistan always remained problematic for India, and its leadership issues statements against this country time and again. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Haryana, is notorious for giving controversial and shameful statements, and he just talked against Pakistan. Speaking at an event, he said that the merger of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India is possible the way unification of East Germany and West Germany happened. It is worth mentioning here that it is an old wish of every leader of India’s BJP, but it cannot be fulfilled as Pakistan was created based on an ideology.

It is not the first time that Manohar Lal Khattar disclosed his filthy mind, as he remained the centre of many controversies in the past too. The BJP-backed Khattar gave shameful statements when the special status of Kashmir was revoked some three years ago. He said that the boys of India will now get the girls of Kashmir while also capturing the precious land there just free of cost. The BJP leadership didn’t condemn his views that show the level of Narendra Modi’s hatred towards Muslims.

India is in the grip of Hindutva since Modi took the reins in 2014. The Muslims are facing the worst kind of persecution since then in India and it is really unfortunate that the international organizations are silent over the barbarism of the “Butcher of Gujrat.” It is shameful that anti-Muslim sentiments are bought in India even in today’s modern age. The rise of Modi to the highest office is a glaring example of today’s India, which has crossed all the limits of hatred and intolerance. We have seen that talking against Pakistan has become the hallmark of election campaigns of Indian politicians. It all happened since the Hindutva started taking root in India under the rule of the BJP. The Muslims are being slaughtered in today’s India of Modi. The women are being raped and the intolerance is taking root. Today’s India is no more a secular state as it has become a believer of only Hindutva’s ideology. We have seen horrible pictures in the recent past in which the homes of Muslim players of the Indian cricket team were attacked by the BJP-led goons when Pakistan defeated them in a sports match.

India is now trying to impose the Hindutva in the neighbouring countries, but its dream to make Pakistan its part cannot be fulfilled till the presence of the last Muslim in this land. Pakistan is being guarded by the world’s bravest army and therefore, India gets a befitting reply whenever it tries to intervene here. After getting failed in Pakistan, India has aimed at other Muslim countries in the region including Bangladesh and Maldives. We have seen that strong protests were launched in the Maldives just recently against India as the people were on the roads demanding the ouster of the Indian army from their land. The people of Maldives are now aware of the nefarious designs of India and therefore they have strongly demanded to revoke all the military agreements with India. Similarly, it is the old tactics of India to intervene in the domestic affairs of Bangladesh and the recent statement of Haryana’s Chief Minister is part of this series. India wants to prove its dominance in the region by bullying Maldives and Bangladesh but it gets failed just due to Pakistan that tries to maintain the balance of power in this part of the world.

It is evident that the statements of people like Manohar Lal Khattar have the strong backing of the BJP, which is already filled with hatred and extremism. It is being done by Modi in the guise of a secular India. It should be noted here that the world’s largest so-called democracy is no more a secular state. The image of a secular state has been tarnished by none other than Modi himself who is an ardent follower of Hindutva. There was a time when a Muslim was the President and a Sikh was the Prime Minister of India but Modi has changed a secular state into a group of religious fanatics. It is the right time that all international organizations must expose the fanaticism of today’s India which is taking its roots very fast. It is no more a secret that India is trying to usurp its neighbours by imposing the Hindutva ideology. India’s imperialism is also evident when an important political figure talks this way as the Chief Minister of Haryana gave his statement and it wasn’t condemned by the BJP. The world cannot afford to rely on the immature and destructive mindset of Indian myopic political leaders. There is gross human rights violation in today’s India but the international organizations are silent over it. History will not forgive us if India is allowed to proceed this way. The international world must take stern action against what is going on in today’s India led by the killer Modi.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.