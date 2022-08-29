Ranveer Singh show up before Mumbai police for ‘bold’ photoshoot case. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has recently recorded his statement before the Mumbai Police on Monday. FIR case registered against the actor for posting his “nude” photos on social media.

According to report, a senior police officer informed that Gully Boy star had “appeared before the investigation officer. He appeared today morning at 7 a.m and his statement recorded within two hours.”

The officer mentioned that police gave a questionnaire to the 37-year-old. After that he gave a handwritten statement to the investigation officer.

For the unversed, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) had filed a complaint against the actor last month as they claimed that he had “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs”.

Based on this complaint, the Chembur Police immediately registered a case against the Padmaavat actor under various Indian Penal Code sections including 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman).

Meanwhile, the probe is still underway. The officials added that the actor can be called again if needed.