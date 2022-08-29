IK’s telethon will be of a great help for flood victims: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that he welcomes the step of Imran Khan to hold an International Telethon to help the flood affectees. The flood affectees of Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, and Punjab will be greatly helped by holding the telethon, he maintained.CM urged to help the flood affected persons and the families without any discrimination due to the havoc wreaked by the flood. CM exhorted the philanthropists to generously contribute their donations in the CM Punjab and the KPK flood affectees account adding that the whole nation should actively come forward to help the flood affectees. CM lauded the role of Pakistan Army for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. CM commended that the Army Chief is himself on the forefront for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.CM appreciated the Pakistan Army for timely evacuating and transporting thousands of persons to safe places who were stranded in flood.

The Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also ordered the administration of Mianwali and the concerned departments to remain alert in the wake of flood apprehension. CM directed to complete all the essential preparations in order to cope up with any untoward situation adding that all resources should be utilized for timely evacuation of the people. He directed to take an effective and comprehensive preventive measures. He further directed to maintain surplus stock of medicines, clean drinking water, fodder for the livestock and necessary items adding that the flow of Indus River should be monitored 24 hours. CM directed the concerned officers to visit the site and review on the spot the river bunds and the safety gates. CM directed that the boats, dewatering sets and other necessary gadgets should remain hundred percent functional.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with a delegation headed by the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries Nauman Kabir. Nauman Kabir presented him a cheque of Rs one crore for the CM Relief Fund on behalf of the LCCI.CM appreciated the spirit of the office-bearers of LCCI to help the flood affectees. CM while talking on the occasion said that the traders and the industrialists community have always played their proactive role in every difficult and emergency situations. He stated that whenever the nation had to face any difficulty, the traders and the industrialists community did not lag behind adding that he acknowledges the spirit of LCCI members and their office-bearers.He highlighted that the amount being collected in the CM Flood Relief Fund will be handed over to the real deserving adding that all possible resources will be provided for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees.He outlined that the nation has to play an exemplary role of patriotism on the call of Pakistan. The havoc which the flood wreaked is inexplicable, he stated. CM underscored that we will have to work with a national spirit once again for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. The NGOs and the affluent persons along with the government will have to come forward to lend a helping hand to the flood affectees, he maintained. He informed that the Punjab government set up a special fund to help the affectees and urged the traders and the industrialists community to generously help their brothers and sisters who are stranded in calamity. CM revealed that the Punjab government is a trader and an industrialist friendly government adding that our government from the very onset lifted the timing restriction ban in order to promote business activities in the province. He disclosed that parking plazas will be constructed near the famous business centres in Lahore adding that a plan has been chalked out to construct a parking plaza in Anarkali for the convenience of the traders and the people. He apprised that a revenue record desk will be set up for the facilitation of the traders and the industrialists in LCCI.

Nauman Kabir extended an invitation to the CM to participate as a chief guest in the Export Trophy Award ceremony.CM heartily accepted the invitation to participate in the Export Trophy Award ceremony. President LCCI Nauman Kabir appreciated the CM for doing exemplary work for the welfare of the traders and the industrialists community in his previous tenure and even now has won the hearts of the traders and the industrialists community by lifting the timing restriction ban. Nauman Kabir acknowledged his commendable services with regard to creating ease for the traders and the industrialists community for doing business across the province.The LCCI delegation comprised Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan,Vice President Haris Ateeq,Members Executive Committee Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Momin Malik, Yousaf Shah, Muhammad Usman, Ahmad Faraz Arshad, Maqbool Siddique and Secretary General Shahid Khalil. Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar were also present on the occasion.