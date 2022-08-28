Astrologer Muhammad Ali Zanjani predicted that Pakistan has more chance of winning today’s Pak vs India match.

He said Pak vs India matches are always full of dramatic situations and today’s match is also full of surprises.

Zanjani predicted that in the first part of match India will play under stress and injuries to the team are possible.

Last year in 2021, Babar Azam’s Pakistan crushed Virat Kohli‘s India by 10 wickets at the same venue in the first match of the World Twenty20.

Both teams are well prepared for the major cricket event. Pakistan has finalised its playing eleven but the names of the team will be revealed before the toss.

Pakistan playing XI (probables): Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.