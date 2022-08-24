Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again face off against each other in international cricket, this time in the Asia Cup 2022, ensuring a blockbuster Sunday for cricket fans around the world.

The game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

It’s important to remember that India lost to Babar Azam’s team at this same location by a painful 10-wicket margin.

Shahid Afridi, a former captain of Pakistan, was asked to comment on the outcome of the major game in Asia Cup 2022 before it started, and his response caught everyone off guard.

Afridi answered questions from his followers on Twitter about a variety of subjects, including Shaheen Afridi’s injury, Virat Kohli’s form, and his future plans. A fan asked him about the upcoming India vs. Pakistan game among those queries.

Which team do you believe will win in the match between Pakistan and India? A fan tweeted, “#AskLala.”

Afridi should have responded with a one-word tweet endorsing the Babar-led team, but instead he wrote, “Depends on who makes the least mistakes.”

Pakistan to face India in Asia Cup on August 28

