PTA introduces 9999 SMS code for flood relief donations

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday introduced a text-to-donate short code 9999 to enable consumers to donate their funds through mobile phone text to support the flood victims.

Consumers would be required to write “fund” and send it to the 9999 short code to donate Rs10 to contribute to the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-ravaged areas across the country.

پی ٹی اے نے موبائل فون صارفین کی آسانی کے لئے 'وزیراعظم کے فلڈ ریلیف فنڈ 2022' میں عطیہ کر نے کے لئے شارٹ کوڈ: 9999 مختص کر دیا ہے۔

صارفین ایس ایم ایس آپشن میں 'فنڈ' ٹائپ کرکے 9999 پربھیج کر 10 روپے عطیہ کر سکتے ہیں ۔ — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 26, 2022

The PTA has already issued a notification in this regard to inform the masses about the easy donation method.

The authority has asked all the cellular network operators to update the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the received donations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had urged all citizens, including expatriates, as well as charitable organizations, to band together to help the beleaguered people.

He had also established a PM Flood Relief Fund 2022 where people can contribute funds to account No. G-12164.