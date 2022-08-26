PM Shehbaz, opposition members reach flood-hit areas to review relief, rehabilitation activities

PM Shehbaz and opposition members reach flood-hit areas to review relief, and rehabilitation activities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Sukkur to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

On his arrival at Sukkur Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, the prime minister was received by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

During the flight, the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority briefed him on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation.

The district administration of Sukkur and the representatives of the provincial disaster management authority briefed him about the ongoing work for the relief of the flood-stricken people and the rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

The prime minister gets an aerial view of flood-hit areas in Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah.

The prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works.

According to the PM Office, the international organizations and financial institutions had announced immediate assistance of more than $500 million for the flood victims on the prime minister’s appeal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a meeting with international donors to sensitize them about the prevailing situation.

The representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, international financial institutions, development partners and donors attended the meeting. The officials of China, the United States and the European Union, agencies of the United Nations and the World Health Organization also part of the meeting

The representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, international financial institutions, development partners and donors attended the meeting. The officials of China, the United States and the European Union, agencies of the United Nations and the World Health Organization also part of the meeting.

Later, the Sindh chief secretary and Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage would also apprise the prime minister of the destruction caused by the floods.

On the other side, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also left to visit the flood-hit areas of Dera-Ismail Khan and Attock. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also accompanied him.

The PTI chairman vowed that the PTI would not leave the flood victims alone, directing the Punjab and K-P governments to provide immediate assistance to the victims.