Masood Khan urges Pak-American Community to help flood affectees in Pakistan . Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has made an impassioned appeal to the members of Pakistani-American community to step forward and help flood affectees in Pakistan who have been hit by unprecedented monsoon rains and floods.

In his letter to compatriots residing in the United States, the Ambassador said that the unprecedented rainfall, widespread flooding and landslides have affected most parts of the country.

“There has been tragic loss of life and livestock as well as serious damage to the infrastructure and properties in Pakistan. Livelihoods have been disrupted; crops destroyed; and entire neighborhoods inundated. The magnitude of the calamity is too big; the losses enormous”, wrote the Ambassador.

“I urge you to step forward to help communities in distress in Pakistan in this difficult hour to relieve their suffering and meet their needs for shelter, food, healthcare and rehabilitation”, the letter said.

To date, 66 districts in Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been declared calamity hit. The rainfall in coming days is likely to wreak havoc in other areas, wrote the Ambassador.

The Ambassador said that Pakistanis are a resilient nation and have been facing challenges and natural calamities with their characteristic courage and tenacity of purpose. “The Government and people of Pakistan are mobilizing every resource to provide rescue, relief and recovery service to the flood-hit areas”, stated the Ambassador.

Recalling past calamities of the 2005 earthquake and flash floods of 2010, the Ambassador said that Pak diaspora in the United States has always been at the forefront in helping their brother and sisters in Pakistan. “We haven’t forgotten your timely support and generous philanthropy.”

“I appeal to all of you to send whatever amount you can afford to the “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022” to help your Pakistani brothers and sisters.”

The letter informed the community that under instructions from the State Bank, major commercial banks in Pakistan have displayed specific Account information (IBAN) for wire transfers, transfer through money transfer services and exchanges on their websites. The amount donated shall be consolidated at the State Bank in a transparent manner. In addition, Roshan Digital Account (RDA) holders can make hassle free donation to Flood Relief Fund through Roshan Samaji Khidmat page/portal.