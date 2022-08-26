Nutrition experts reveal what Kate Middleton eats in a day

Research conducted by nutrition experts BarBend reveals that the searches for the Duchess of Cambridge’s diet hit an average of 4,600 a month. But what does Kate actually eat in a day?

What does Kate Middleton eat in a day?

BREAKFAST — the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of slow-burn energy oats, which keep her filled up and with enough fuel to attend royal events, exercise and run after her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. To maintain her enviable figure, Kate Middleton matches nutritious, healthy eating with a consistent workout regime of planking and running, and oats can be great exercise fuel, as they release energy throughout the whole workout. The Duchess is also known to blend her own antioxidant-filled smoothies, mixing kale, spirulina, matcha, spinach, romaine, blueberries together in a delicious mix, helping her maintain a natural glow and healthy skin. All the make-up artists in the world can’t replace the benefits of consuming enough nutrients for a clear and bright complexion.

LUNCH — continuing with the antioxidant-rich theme of her breakfast, Kate favours organic foods for lunch and incorporates as many raw ingredients as possible. Watermelon salads are a staple of Kate’s lunches, and include juicy pink watermelon mixed with avocado, onion, cucumber and feta cheese – the perfect mix of sweet and savoury. The Duchess of Cambridge and sister-in-law Meghan Markle enjoy harmony in their eating habits, with Kate’s preference to eat mostly vegetarian foods for lunch echoing Meghan’s passion for plant-based foods during the week. Vegetable kebabs and lentil curry are apparently one of Kate’s favourites, with Chef Raghu Deora whipping up the delicious dishes for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their tour of India, because ‘vegetarian was what they preferred’.

SNACKS — Kate Middleton has some excellent tricks up her sleeve when it comes to satisfying hunger cravings in between meals, sticking with raw fruit and vegetables, including goji berries. She is also known to reach for popcorn, which can be a delightful low-calorie snack to keep you going in between meals, if not seasoned with too much sugar. The Duchess once told a child at Great Ormand Street hospital that she ate lots of olives when she was little, so we can safely say that this cholesterol-lowering snack is likely still a favourite of Kate Middleton’s.

DINNER — while Kate mostly sticks to lighter, plant-based foods for lunch, she is known to indulge in traditional English favourites for dinner, including the staple of roast chicken, which is Prince William’s favourite supper. The Duchess frequently enjoys cooking with their children, making pizza, pasta and baking cakes. Sushi is also a big favourite among Kate Middleton and Prince William and Kate has made some bold and experimental choices when it comes to fish, tucking into thinly sliced wild geoduck sashimi. While the royals as a rule do not consume seafood abroad in case of food poisoning which could set a royal tour back by days, clearly the geoduck was too delicious to resist!

PREGNANCY EATING PLAN — pregnancy is likely to drive any woman’s tastes haywire, and it’s no different for royalty. Kate Middleton suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness) which meant that anything she ate had to be carefully selected and infused as part of her routine of food hypnotherapy, to avoid making her sickness worse. Kate’s oatmeal breakfast habit would have come in particularly handy during her severe bouts of morning sickness, as the plain food can help to soothe your stomach while giving you the energy you need to grow another human being. Kate also favoured a plant-based diet while pregnant, including avocado and berries along with her oatmeal, to avoid inflaming her sickness. However, when the Duchess of Cambridge recovered from the severe morning sickness in her early pregnancy, she enjoyed indulging in spicy foods, including curries which Prince William found too hot to keep up with. She also craved a particularly unusual and specific food during her pregnancy with Prince Louis – thinly sliced pickle on brown toast.

DESSERT — Kate Middleton is partial to sticky toffee pudding, which Darren McGrady, the previous chef for the royal family, was her favourite. Prince William also pours her a gin and tonic after their children are in bed.