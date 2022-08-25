Virat Kohli, Babar Azam catch up ahead of India-Pakistan match. As both teams prepare to play each other in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, the stage is set for yet another chapter in their legendary cricketing rivalry. Kohli and Babar Azam, two of the best batters of the contemporary age, will compete, and their rivalry is already dictating the tone of the match.

While Kohli, who formerly dominated the batting rankings, has been vying for runs, Babar, the Pakistani captain, has been in outstanding form. In reality, the former captain of India is making a comeback after a hiatus; his most recent international match was last month against England. India will be expecting for their star batter to regain his run-scoring prowess.

However, it appears that Kohli has done his homework well because social media has already gone crazy over videos of him practising big shots in Dubai. But another event on Wednesday, involving the two legendary cricketers Kohli and Babar, sent social media into a frenzy. This was before India’s practise match in Dubai.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Kohli can be seen exchanging pleasantries with the Pakistan captain. Although it is a 35-second-long clip, the moment between the two premier batters is being celebrated the most by the fans.

