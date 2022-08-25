Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson believes that Virat Kohli will benefit much from his hiatus from international cricket when he plays in the next Asia Cup.

Since the Indian star has failed to score a hundred in any version of the game since 2019, Kohli’s performance in international cricket has been a hotly debated subject recently. The previous captain of India was excused from playing cricket and did not travel with the team to the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Watson claimed that the 33-year-old’s energy looked a bit sapped recently. The former Australian cricketer also claimed that the break will help Virat Kohli regain his touch heading into the Asia Cup.

Watson feels that the month off from the game will help the star batter freshen up mentally and physically. The former Australian all-rounder also said that Kohli is too good not to be able to find his groove and it would only take him a couple of deliveries to regain his touch.

“You could just see that his energy was a bit sapped, even during the IPL. You could tell, no matter how much he tried he was always up and about, but you could see the light was just out a tiny bit.”