Amitabh Bachchan, positive for second time, writes: “Covid Did Win”: Amitabh Bachchan, who had announced his Covid diagnosis on Tuesday night, thanked his fans for their wishes in his latest blog entry. The 79-year-old actor wrote: “To them that have sent me their concern and prayers, their love… And the immense heart-filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledgment will ever be touched by gratitude… Your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care, a never-ending river of love.” Big B, who had also contracted the virus in 2020, added in his blog, “Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention… The injection one and two and the booster thereafter… the care to not be in the presence of the public realm… Covid did win and come out victorious.”

The actor, who was shooting for the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 before he contracted the virus, wrote about his work being paused and added, “To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement…It is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time, especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”

The veteran actor added in his extensive blog entry, “It is the helplessness that invades the system…And the assurance that many give that all shall be well is most courageous of them .. but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification. The commitment is so sacred for me .. once done, done for a finality… and when a burden of repressed change has to be born it is most disturbing. I wish and pray that they that have put faith in the work designed by them and have given me the opportunity to deliver, shall not fail .. that is all that matters.”

“It is pointless for me to give you the details of the medical conditioning that has isolated me from my work .. the profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired, that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain. You put your faith in them and give them the opportunity to attend to what they have trained and practiced in all these years…You seek isolation a million times in your career and life .. but when it comes .. the body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary. I have no intention of giving health bulletins… But yes I shall and I should keep you updated. What that update shall be, will be my prerogative.. hahahahah. So a wish for a good night, and another pleasant morning,” read an excerpt from his blog entry.

On Tuesday, Big B revealed that he has contracted the virus. He wrote: “Have just tested Covid+ positive… All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.”

Amitabh Bachchan has a super busy schedule ahead. His next project Brahmastra is slated to release next month. Some of his upcoming projects also include Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.