Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID for the second time. Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bachchan, via Twitter, announced the news, saying: “I have just tested COVID+ positive… All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.”

The actor did not share any details about the symptoms and the severity of the disease so far.

As per Hindustan Times, the actor fell prey to coronavirus for the second time; earlier in 2020, he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized.

The 79-year-old actor is currently hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and with the actor’s current health situation, the shoot of the show will have to be delayed for a few days.

Meanwhile, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, releasing on September 9, 2022.