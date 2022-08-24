LHC dismisses Murad Raas’ plea against FIA summons

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas challenging summons issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a prohibited foreign funding case.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem heard the petition filed by the PTI leader.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that after the announcement of the verdict of foreign funding case by the Election Commission, the FIA launched investigations into the matter.

He submitted that the agency issued a summons to his client in the matter, directing him to appear. He submitted that the summons was illegal and unconstitutional as this was issued under political pressure. He pleaded with the court to set aside the summons for being illegal.

He also requested to suspend the summons till the final decision of the petition. However, the court questioned how the summons for inquiry could be suspended in a constitutional petition. Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition.