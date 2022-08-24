On 23rd August-22, the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad hosted a one-day seminar that represented the digital future of Pakistan.

The seminar was hosted by Parvez Abbasi, Project Director of NIC. The aim of the seminar was to create industrial linkages between NIC and Digital Media.

“National Incubation Center proudly stands as the pioneer in creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs in Pakistan. We at the NIC encourage our friends in the media to witness and project this innovative side of Pakistan will full enthusiasm”, said Parvez Abbasi.

The National Incubation Centre, Pakistan’s largest innovation hub, was launched in 2016, in Islamabad. Developed to further the vision of a Digital Pakistan, by the Ministry of IT and Telecom and funded by Ignite – National Technology Fund. NIC Pakistan is the first of its kind. A shared space providing state-of-the-art facilities, a bridge between entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors. A place born to nurture and grow talent from across Pakistan, powered by Jazz and managed by Team up.

An esteemed panel of profound media industry experts joined the event. As the 4th pillar of state media goes hand in hand with promoting Pakistan’s Positive image globally. The discussion was around exploring new avenues to project Pakistan as one of the leading change makers in South Asia.

From startup community Saving9, Shadiyana and Recce were present at the event. These startups shared stories about their journey, their achievements, their ideas, and the impact these startups had on the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

The discussion created a platform where startups and digital media can collaborate to create an enabling environment for the entrepreneurs of Pakistan.

The event was concluded by Zeeshan Shahid-Program Manager. NIC is optimistic about its plan to project a digital positive Pakistan and this collaboration with digital media will only take it to new heights.