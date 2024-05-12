Australia backs Palestine UN resolution, rejects Hamas

Australia’s support of a UN resolution on Palestine will help to broker peace, the foreign minister says, but a Labor MP argues it will leave Jewish Australians isolated.

Australia overnight joined 142 other nations in passing a vote to upgrade Palestine’s rights as a UN observer state. The United States, Israel and seven others voted against the draft resolution, while 25 nations abstained.

The non-binding resolution recommends the UN Security Council reconsider granting Palestine full membership after the US vetoed a previous effort.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the vote did not equate to recognising statehood but Australia no longer believed that recognition could only come at the end of a peace process. Palestine still needed a governing authority committed to peace and engagement in political processes, she said.