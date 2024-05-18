Technical Issue Resolved on Flight from Karachi to Toronto

Karachi, Pakistan – May 17, 2024

A technical issue on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 781 from Karachi to Toronto, which arose yesterday, has been resolved. The flight is now scheduled to depart at 3:15 PM local time today.

Passengers affected by the delay were accommodated at the airport hotel and another hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal. Arrangements are being made to pick them up from these hotels according to the revised departure time.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers and their families, emphasizing that passenger safety remains the airline’s top priority.