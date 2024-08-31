Ringleader among 37 terrorists killed in ongoing Tirah IBOs

The Pakistan Army has announced that 37 terrorists have been killed and 14 others wounded in ongoing intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Tirah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operations, which began on 20th August, have dealt a significant blow to the Fitna Al Khwarij militants, with the death of their key leader, Abu Dhar alias Saddam. The operations in Tirah Valley have been described as highly successful by military officials. Brigadier Commander Frontier Corps Amir Nawaz Khan stated that the security forces have effectively countered the incursion of Khawarij militants from Afghanistan and are continuing their efforts against militant hideouts in the region.

Brigadier Faisal of the Special Service Group (SSG) highlighted that a coordinated strategy was implemented to minimise casualties among the local population and Pakistan Army personnel while maximising damage to the enemy.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty and the bravery of our soldiers, we have inflicted heavy losses on the Khawarij and dismantled their top leadership,” he said.

Major Mohsin, who led the mission to destroy Khawarij hideouts in the valley, praised the valiant efforts of the SSG and Light Commandos, despite challenging conditions. Lieutenant Hafiz Muzamil also confirmed that the operations had successfully inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

The Pakistan Army has reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives and property of the local population against the threat posed by Khawarij militants.