BoP, National Incubation Center collaborate to support young tech entrepreneurs

The Bank of Punjab has always been at the forefront to support young entrepreneurs as a part of its CSR initiatives. In line with this vision, The Bank of Punjab has collaborated with the National Incubation Center, Karachi and hosted an “Award and MoU Signing Ceremony” at NIC, NED University, Karachi.

The event marked the MoU signing of a partnership agreement between the Bank of Punjab and NIC Karachi in creating a FinTech Learning and Development Center at NIC Karachi, collaboratively. As a part of the initiative, the organizations will be providing FinTech startups a collaborative workspace, access to various training programs, and industry mentors from the financial and IT sector. To expand the budding FinTech sector in Pakistan, the Bank of Punjab and NIC Karachi will be hosting a FinTech Conference/ Hackathon jointly.

The ceremony was attended by Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief Consumer and Digital Banking – BOP), Faisal Ejaz Khan (Chief Information Officer – BOP), Nofel Daud (Group Head Retail Banking – BOP)and Asad Zia (Head Marketing – BOP), Omar Abedin (Project Director – NIC) and Syed Azfar Hussain (Program Manager – NIC).

Acknowledging the efforts of young techie Nabeel Haider, BOP provided a laptop to applaud him for his ingenuity and support him in his efforts. Haider, a student of class 9thhails from Karachi and has a keen interest in app development. He recently developed an instant messaging app with features ranging from voice calling to group creation, channel creation, and features for the vision impaired.

Speaking at the occasion, Zahid Mustafa said “It’s about time we understand that banking of tomorrow is going to be very different from banking of yester years or even banking of today. It’s a pleasure for me to announce a partnership that we have signed a MoU with NIC Karachi in which we will be sponsoring 4 seats for co-creation work, working with the entrepreneurs that are attracted by NIC to come up with solutions in the digital space.”

Omar Abedin appreciated the efforts of Bank of Punjab in supporting young entrepreneurs. He said, “It is always great to collaborate with organizations that are so forthcoming in recognizing and supporting young entrepreneurs. Partnerships like these are essential to ensure the growth of startup ecosystem in Pakistan.”

Faisal Ejaz Khan pointed out the importance of partnerships via enabling entrepreneurs in Pakistan, and stated; “Young people with innovation and spirit, need a platform to showcase their talent, this is crucial for the building of a digital nation. Having organizations such as NIC Karachi around, provides the access and platform for corporate organizations to engage with high potential entrepreneurs.”