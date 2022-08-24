Aamir Khan locked himself: wife Kiran Rao suspects suicide attempt. Aamir Khan has gone into a state of depression after his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office during the opening weekend. Reports say that the actor has switched off his phone and has kept himself away from people. Aamir Khan locked himself: wife Kiran Rao suspects suicide attempt Actor Kamal R Khan has claimed that Aamir Khan has locked himself in his room. Laal Singh Chaddha had high expectations of performing well at the box office. However, the business the film has done, so far, is not satisfying. Aamir Khan Is In Severe Depression? Seeing the performance of the film Aamir Khan seems to be in a state of shock and is going through a depression. “Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard,” says his former wife Kiran Rao while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.com. Why Aamir Khan has locked himself in a room? And why his brother Faisal Khan is making fun of him? Why Kiran Rao is planning to file case against him? Watch to know all…. https://t.co/xepbIQyeRI via @YouTube — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 23, 2022 Laal Singh Chaddha fails at BO Laal Singh Chaddha’s earnings after five days of its release on Raksha Bandhan stand at only around Rs 45-46 crore, as per trade sources. This is one of Aamir’s most ambitious projects that also stars Kareena Kapoor. Advait Chandan’s directional film made Rs 11.70 cr on day one, Rs 7.26 cr on Friday, Rs 9 cr on Saturday, and Rs 10 cr on Sunday. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which clashed with the Aamir film at the box office, also failed and has reportedly collected around Rs 33.5 crores in five days. After facing several backlashes, Aamir Khan had earlier revealed that he was hurt when he saw the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. He requested social media users to watch the film. During a media interaction, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” Aamir said. Meanwhile, some trade experts predict that the film may make a lifetime collection of just Rs 75 crore. This will be a disaster for Aamir as the film’s reported budget is said to be about Rs 150 crore. The producers had also chosen to wait for six months before the film releases on streaming platforms.