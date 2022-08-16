Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated movies to be released this year. However, the film did not receive great reviews, nor did it receive the welcome the cast and crew of the film may have expected at the box office. Currently, according to sources, Aamir Khan seems to be in a state of shock, considering the massive failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan goes into a state of shock after Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure; distributors ask for monetary compensation after suffering heavy losses “Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard,” says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao. The immediate aftermath of this colossal setback may get monetary compensation for film distributors across the country who have lost heavily on Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan in shock: Laal Singh Chaddha biggest flop Apparently Aamir, as co-producer, has taken responsibility for the film’s failure and is working at partially compensating for the heavy losses incurred by distributors. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is among the rare films to have registered a drop in box office collections on a National Holiday. A Bollywood Hungama report called the film ‘the worst disaster for a Khan since Zero’, and said that the film made between Rs 7.8 crore and Rs 8.4 crore on Monday. Aamir Khan in shock: Laal Singh Chaddha biggest flop Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, opened on Thursday, and aimed to capitalize on not only the extended Independence Day weekend but also the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The film made Rs 11.70 cr on day one, Rs 7.26 cr on Friday, Rs 9 cr on Saturday, and Rs 10 cr on Sunday. Laal Singh Chaddha’s running total is now around Rs 46 crore. For a film that took over three years to shoot — and 14 overall to produce — this is a disastrous result, on par with Aamir’s last film, the notorious 2018 bomb Thugs of Hindostan. But while that film’s box office performance began with a record-breaking opening, Laal Singh Chaddha was simply rejected by the audience from the get-go. Bollywood Hungama is predicting a lifetime haul of Rs 75 crore, and according to the portal, on a return-on-investment alone, will be Aamir’s worst flop since Mela. The actor reportedly had a backend deal on the film, which will now be non-existent in the wake of its dismal performance. The film’s reported budget is said to be about Rs 150 crore. The producers had also chosen to wait for six months before the film releases on streaming platforms. Come along on an emotional ride with Laal! The story of Laal unravels twists and turns with a tinge of love. Watch the movie to experience the journey! Book your tickets for #LaalSinghChadda NOW – https://t.co/8Jdn1HCLmS pic.twitter.com/0Um2caUxrC — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) August 15, 2022