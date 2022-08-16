Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated movies to be released this year. However, the film did not receive great reviews, nor did it receive the welcome the cast and crew of the film may have expected at the box office. Currently, according to sources, Aamir Khan seems to be in a state of shock, considering the massive failure of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan goes into a state of shock after Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure; distributors ask for monetary compensation after suffering heavy losses

“Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard,” says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.

The immediate aftermath of this colossal setback may get monetary compensation for film distributors across the country who have lost heavily on Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan in shock: Laal Singh Chaddha biggest flop

Apparently Aamir, as co-producer, has taken responsibility for the film’s failure and is working at partially compensating for the heavy losses incurred by distributors.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is among the rare films to have registered a drop in box office collections on a National Holiday. A Bollywood Hungama report called the film ‘the worst disaster for a Khan since Zero’, and said that the film made between Rs 7.8 crore and Rs 8.4 crore on Monday.

