Shahbaz Gill shifted to cardiac centre of PIMS: sources

ISLAMABAD: Shahbaz Gill has been shifted to cardiac centre of PIMS. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) representative Shahbaz Gill has been transferred to PIMS hospital after his two-day physical remand will end today according to the reports of a private TV channel.

According to sources, Shahbaz Gill was brought to the cardiac centre of PIMS where a medical board will conduct his medical examination before producing him in court.

An Islamabad court on Monday handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police for two-day physical remand after he was shifted from PIMS.

Shahbaz Gill was presented before the court of judicial magistrate Malik Aman from PIMS under tight security measures. A report prepared by the Adiala prison’s officials was presented before the court, confirming torture marks on Gill’s body when he was handed over to them by Islamabad police.

Special public prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbas while giving his arguments for Gill’s physical remand said that he would never support torture and added that the suspect was not under two-day physical remand and it will only begin after a court order.

He also read out the order of the additional session judge Farrukh Ali Khan who directed during a previous hearing that the physical remand remains suspended until Monday (today).

On the other hand, Babar Awan who represented Gill said before the court that it has been nearly 14 days since the suspect was in the custody of Islamabad police on remand. “This is more than enough. Do they want to kill him in remand?” he asked.

He further argued that Gill never used any mobile while giving a beeper to a news channel. Therefore police’s search for the mobile phone was an attempt to drag the case.

The court after listening to the arguments reserved its verdict and later directed the police to present Gill before the court on August 24.