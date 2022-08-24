Aakash Chopra, former India opener, claimed that the discussion around the performance of Virat Kohli is no longer focused on the fact that he is yet to get his 71st century in international cricket but rather on his prolonged dry spell across all game types.

According to Chopra, the story has reached a worrying point for India, particularly as the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16 in Australia, approaches.

Virat Kohli is no longer the player he was three years ago, according to Aakash Chopra, who also noted that the ‘aura of invincibility’ has vanished and the bowlers no longer dread the former India captain’s presence in the middle.

In the world of international cricket, Virat Kohli has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell. In addition to 220 runs at 31.42 in 4 Tests and merely 81 runs in 4 T20Is in the World Cup year, Kohli scored 175 runs in 8 one-day internationals in 2022. When the former captain visited England after a brief absence due to the IPL 2022, it was anticipated that he would regain his form. However, Kohli had trouble getting going in England, struggling in the postponed Test and the 4 matches with a limited number of overs.

Kohli made the decision to skip the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour because his status in the T20I team was in doubt. But the selection committee and team management chose him for the August Asia Cup 2022, demonstrating their confidence in him.

“There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind about Virat Kohli’s class and his skills, and even if he doesn’t score another run in international cricket from here on, he will still be regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game. A man who did superhuman things and mastered all three formats like almost no others,” Aakash Chopra wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

“Still, there’s also no hiding from the fact that the bat that worked like a magic wand isn’t obeying his commands anymore. There are more misses than hits. The aura of invincibility has faded and his presence doesn’t instil the same fear in bowlers’ minds as it used to earlier,” he added.