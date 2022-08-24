Asia Cup 2022 Sponsor: Logistics company DP World will be Asia’s title sponsor: DP World, a logistics firm located in Dubai, will be the new title sponsor of Asia Cup T20 cricket in the UAE. According to information obtained by InsideSport, the organization has already committed to a multi-million dollar agreement with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The relationship will be officially announced within the next 24-48 hours. It is important noting that DP World has been Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL partner since 2020.

Meanwhile, Disney Star Network, the Asia Cup’s official broadcaster, is finalizing a number of on-air sponsorship deals. According to information gathered, Star Sports has already partnered with Dream11, Rajshree Pan Masala, Samsung Galaxy, LIC, and ThumsUP as sponsors for the Asia Cup Cricket on-air live broadcast. In addition, the official broadcasters have joined Axis Bank and Orient Electric as associate sponsors for the Asia Cup HD feed.

Advertisers are responding slowly but steadily to Disney Star. The much-anticipated Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan is attracting sponsors.

“Traction is decent for the tournament. No client wants to miss India vs Pakistan clash. The good side is that the format is such that 2 India-Pakistan matches are guaranteed, and the third could be a bonus if both teams reach the final. We have sold 90% of the inventory.” told a senior team member of the Star Sports sales team.