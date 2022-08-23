Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Dushmantha Chameera, a Sri Lankan pacer who was selected for the 20-man Asia Cup squad, will not compete in the event due to a left leg injury he sustained in practise.

Nuwan Thusharawa, who bowls similarly to Lasith Malinga, was included by the selection committee to the team picked for the Asia Cup, according to a release from Sri Lanka Cricket.

On August 24, just 17 of the team’s 20 members would travel on the tour.

Dinesh Chandimal, Nuvanindu Fernando, and Nuvan Thushara have been included in the squad for the Asia Cup but they will not travel with the team as extras.