Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka players during a practice session on Saturday. Dushmantha Chameera, a Sri Lankan pacer who was selected for the 20-man Asia Cup squad, will not compete in the event due to a left leg injury he sustained in practise. Nuwan Thusharawa, who bowls similarly to Lasith Malinga, was included by the selection committee to the team picked for the Asia Cup, according to a release from Sri Lanka Cricket. On August 24, just 17 of the team’s 20 members would travel on the tour. 🚨 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Team Updates@dushmantha05, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices.SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad. #SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/cQuAjAmwZg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 22, 2022 Dinesh Chandimal, Nuvanindu Fernando, and Nuvan Thushara have been included in the squad for the Asia Cup but they will not travel with the team as extras. Thushara’s name has already been submitted to the sports ministry for approval. The 17 players leaving for the Asia Cup are: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Charith Asanka (vice-captain), Dhanushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vanindu Hasaranga, Mahish Thiekshana, Geoffrey Vandersee , Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matisha Pathirana, Asita Fernando and Pramod Madushan. Schedule Aug 27 — Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B — Dubai Aug 28 — Pakistan vs India, 2nd Match, Group A — Dubai Aug 30 — Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B — Sharjah Aug 31 — India vs Qualifier, 4th Match, Group A — Dubai Sept 1 — Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B — Dubai Sept 2 — Pakistan vs Qualifier, 6th Match, Group A — Sharjah