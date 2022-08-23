Daily Times

‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’ says Alia Bhatt

webdesk

Alia Bhatt says if someone doesn’t like her, they shouldn’t watch her.

She spoke about the negativity she faced during the nepotism discussion.

In a conversation with Mid Day about how the actor deals with nepotism debates and trolling, she said, “I can control one and prove my worth. I thought only my movies could end the conversation. I felt terrible. It’s a tiny price to pay for being acknowledged and liked for my work. I stopped talking, went home, and worked. I made Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

She added, “So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do (anything about].

