Alia Bhatt reveals the reason behind moving in with Ranbir Kapoor before the wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April this year, are all set to welcome their first baby soon. The duo announced the good news in July by sharing an adorable picture from their ultrasound appointment. Before tying the knot, Ranbir and Alia dated each other for quite some years and they even moved in together.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the mommy-to-be was asked if she will suggest a live-in relationship to people. She revealed that she was supposed to get married to Ranbir before and hence they decided to move in together. However, the pandemic hit and everything was put on hold.

Speaking about live-in relationships, Alia said, “If you can, why not? I think it’s great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like ‘shaadi karni hai’. To each his own.” She further added, “We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn’t stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we’ll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only.” On the work front, the parents-to-be are all set to be seen together for the first time in ‘Brahmastra’. The film is slated to release in September this year. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. It also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. His scenes from the film were leaked recently on social media.