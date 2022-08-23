Andrew Garfield defends method acting. Andrew Garfield who rose to stardom with his internationally famous role in The Amazing Spider-man series stars in new movie. He has opened up about his recent role of a Jesuit priest in Silence. This role according to Garfield came with its own set of unique challenges and requirements.

This movie made in 2016, which was set in the 17th Century depicts Garfield as a rather spiritual person. He practices abstinence in worldly pleasures and matters.

Andrew Garfield shared further insightful details of his preparation for this role in an episode of the podcast ‘WTF with Marc Maron’. The actor further told the listeners how he included spiritual practices on a regular in his life in watchfully readying himself for this role. He said, “I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals. I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot,” in Monday’s podcast.

“It was very cool, man,” he further added. “I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

Garfield spoke openly regarding the misconceptions and shortcomings of the method acting as a form. The Spider-Man actor said, “There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think.”

He continued in further detail: “People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an a–hole to everyone on set. It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances. And being really nice to the crew simultaneously. Being a normal human being and able to drop it. When you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.”

While many actors like Brian Cox, David Harbour, and Mads Mikkelsen have bashed method acting Andrew Garfield quickly rose to its defence and shared his experiences with it