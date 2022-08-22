Bitcoin slid to $20.8k, crypto markets lost $120b in 48 hours

Bitcoin’s recent declines have continued in the last 24 hours, with the commodity falling to a fresh three-week low of less than $21,000. Ethereum is in a similar situation, having lost $100 each day. At the same time, Shiba Inu is one of the few alts that is doing well. It couldn’t, however, stay there for long. It fell by almost $1,000 shortly after the local peak. Although BTC settled and held at that level for a few days, the bears reappeared and drove it down by another grand. Yesterday, bitcoin plummeted to $22,000, exacerbating the crisis. The previous 24 hours delivered even more suffering for the bulls, as BTC fell below $21,000, marking its lowest price position in almost three weeks. Cardano is also down on the day, down 3pc on the day. As a result, ADA is struggling to stay above $0.5. On a daily basis, Binance Coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Tron, and Avalanche are marginally in the green. Shiba Inu has recovered the most in a single day, rising 5pc to $0.000014.