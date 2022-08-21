Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy. Bollywood A-listers Actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have just welcomed their brand new baby boy this Saturday and the internet is in a frenzy.

The Veere Di Wedding star shared the good news on Instagram by sharing a post.’

The caption of which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Earlier, the Bollywood diva announced her pregnancy by sharing stunning pictures and penning a beautiful note, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai after dating for some years.