Banned when live

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday slapped a ban on live broadcast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches.

“It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” a notification issued by PEMRA stated.

“Airing of above referred hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statement against state institutions and officers are in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in Suo Moto Case No. 28 of 2018 reported as PLD 2019 Supreme Court1, PLD 2019 Supreme Court 318 in Suo Moto Case No. 7 of 2017, Orders passed by the Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore in the matter of writ petition No. 22093/2015, Section 20 (a), (b) (c)& (f)of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, Rule 15(1) of PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18 (c) of PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations 2012, Clause 3 (1) (h) (i)(j)(k) (l), 4 (7) (10), 5, 17, 23 & 24 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 read with Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007,” it further stated.

“After analyzing the content of the speech, it has been observed that the content was telecasted live by the licensees without effective time delay mechanism is the violation of above mentioned provisions of PEMRA laws and in disobedience of judgments passed by the honorable courts, therefore, the competent authority i.e.

Chairman PEMRA in view of the above mentioned background and reasons, in exercise of delegated powers of the Authority vested in Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits broadcast of live speech of Mr. Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect. However, recorded speech would only be permitted to be aired after effective delay mechanism is put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with PEMRA laws,” it continued.

“Furthermore, all satellite TV channels are directed to ensure that an impartial and independent Editorial Board be constituted as required under Clause 17 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015 in order to ensure that their platform is not used by anyone for uttering remarks in any manner which are contemptuous and against any state institution and hateful, prejudicial to law and order situation in the country (in any manner even repeatedly in programmes / talk shows/ news bulletins). In case of any violation observed legal action under Section 27, 29, 30 and 33 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007 shall be initiated as per PEMRA Laws,” it concluded.