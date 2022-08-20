Mahira Khan shocked over pirated copies of film ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’

Mahira Khan, the lead actress in the film ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad,’ took to Twitter to voice her deep concern about the internet selling of pirated versions of her film.

She said: “Oh my God! This is absolutely ridiculous.”

‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ was available on the online selling and buying store Daraz.

Film director Nabeel Qureshi said: “This is criminal. Daraz is selling our film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad pirated version Officially on their website, while the film is playing in cinemas across Pakistan.”

“This is damaging the cinema and film industry, it’s alarming FilmwalaP going to take strict action against it.”

Pakistani moviemakers have been facing piracy issue copyright issues due to the flawed implementation of laws. Online platforms kill the efforts of the creators who put millions of rupees into their projects to make them a hit.