AIOU M.Phil, Ph.D admissions to close on Aug 22

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of autumn 2022 semester including BS, MS/MPhil, and Ph.D. and the deadline for the submission of admission application form is August 22, 2022 whereas the last date for admission in matric, F.A and I.Com is September 6, 2022.

According to the admission department of the University, prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

The online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail. Admissions to BS, 1.5 and 2.5-year MBA (new scheme) programs will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil, and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in the university’s academic complex from August 26-31, 2022. Admissions in the second phase will begin simultaneously in the four provinces of Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and the northern regions.

The educational programs offered in this phase will include B.Ed, BS, BA (Associate Degree), BBA, and certificate courses. The prospectuses and admission forms will be available on the university’s website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on September 1 and admission can only be applied via online mode.

It is pertinent to mention here that overseas Pakistani and international students can also enroll in matric, FA, and I.Com programs.

AIOU is offering these programs through an online management system and all academic activities ranging from submission of admission application to the issuance of certificates/degrees will be managed online.

International students can download the prospectus and admission form from http://online.aiou.edu.pk. In the last semester, students from many countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia, Italy, Canada, Africa, and the United States, took admission to various educational programs.