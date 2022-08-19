Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs.

Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

Patches were released Thursday and Wednesday by the tech titan to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the Silicon Valley-based company said.

Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

On the other hand, in the first or second week of September, Apple is likely to host the iPhone 14 event. The company is currently expected to introduce the next iPhones on either September 6 or September 13. However, the company hasn’t yet made the official launch date for the iPhone 14 event. Apple is expected to launch four devices, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Design

Apple’s iPhone 14 will reportedly have a similar design to the iPhone 13 series and only the Pro models are rumored to get a major design refresh. So, you might not get to see the punch-hole display design that most Android phones have. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models are expected to feature a wide notch design on the front and one might still see the same dual rear camera setup. The Pro models are speculated to arrive with a punch-hole display design. All the iPhone 14 models will likely offer a glass-back design with aluminum frames, just like last year’s iPhones.

Display

The regular model is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display. This one is expected to have a screen with 90Hz refresh rate, instead of 60Hz display seen on iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 is expected to feature flat sides, similar to most iPhones out there. The device is expected to have support for higher peak brightness for a better outdoor viewing experience. The iPhone 14 Pro models could pack a 6.7-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variants are also said to come with LTPO tech, meaning the device will automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content.