Floods: a trail of tragedy in Punjab

Hill torrents stemming from Suleman Mountain Range following the recent heavy spell of monsoon rains have affected over 100,000 people besides damaging nearly 4,000 homes and over 200,000 acre crop area in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Though water from the Indus River did not touch the alarming levels as it did in 2010 floods, hill torrents from Suleman Mountains Range did the most damage this year, leaving behind a trail of tragedy of homelessness and material losses like livestock, crops, valuables kept safe in homes.

The floodwater swept away full or parts of many mud houses, cattle, and crops besides damaging transportation and communication infrastructure.

However, departments concerned were quick to reach out to the affected people. Rescue 1122 officials, officials from other departments of south Punjab, locals, and volunteers remained engaged in rescuing people trapped in flooded areas. According to revenue officials and reports of flood control centres in the two districts, floods submerged 186 Mauzas affecting 112,259 people, and damaged 3,957 houses, and 207,372 acre crop area.

The same report, based on initial assessments, had already been sent to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, triggering various initiatives, including compensatory amount of Rs800,000 for heirs of each of 23 persons died in floods, declaring emergency in the two districts and intensifying rescue operations.

Due to ongoing relief operations and rehabilitation, normal life had just started to restore in DG Khan and Rajanpur. Officials said that contrary to past observations when only a few hill torrents would flow full, excessive monsoon rains over Suleman Mountain Ranges triggered water flow through 13 hill torrents in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts that played havoc with the life and property. Officials said the federal and provincial governments believed that hill torrents could be controlled and used as source of water for agriculture and construction of channels that could be beneficial for the people of two districts. There were plans which would be executed soon to harness this source of water, they added.Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said the federal government had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to jointly conduct a damage assessment survey of recent heavy rains and flash floods across the country.