Bella Hadid is pregnant. Thousands of Bella Hadid fans are confused after the model shared a picture of a pregnant woman on her Instagram on late Tuesday.

At first, it seemed the picture featured the model herself but a look at other photos she posted to her stories suggested that the pregnant woman was on a video call with her.

She did not reveal the name of the woman. Bella Hadid last month shared a couple of romantic pictures with her new boyfriend Mark Kalman. She rarely shares anything about her love life on social media.