Bella Hadid reacts to Israeli brutalities

Supermodel Bella Hadid condemned Israel’s forces for attacking the mourners at the funeral of veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Americal supermodel-activist Bella Hadid, Saturday, shared a few snippets on her Insta-gram handle, which see a large number of ‘peaceful mourners’ show up at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and were targeted by Israeli forces.

“This is the kind of torture and abuse Palestinians face at the hands of the Israeli mili-tary occupation,” Bella noted in her post.

“No matter who you are , how can you watch this¬ scream in rage and cry painful tears?How can you not see your mother, father, grandfather, sister, brother, in the eyes of our people?! Why can’t you see?” she further questioned.

Bella Hadid called out the Israeli forces for ‘disrespecting’ the dead body of the Palestin-ian veteran before being laid to rest, “There is NO EXCUSE FOR THIS KIND OF BEHAV-IOR,” she wrote.

“What kind of a threat is people mourning a loved one? This is a funeral procession to lay a Palestinian veteran& legend to rest. Beyond anything she is a human being. Shireen’s life as a Palestinian journalist has always been a threat to them , dead or alive,” the detailed post read. Bella mourned the death of the Palestinian journalist at the hands of Israeli violence.