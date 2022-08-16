Punjab govt decides to regularize thousands of govt teachers

The Punjab government has decided to regularize thousands of teachers in public sector educational institutes, finally accepting one of the long-standing demands of the teachers.

Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas in a tweet said that the summary for the regularization of 14,000 government teachers has been initiated, signed, and moved forward.

ANNOUNCEMENT

First good news for our 14,000 Teachers is that the file for Regularisation has been initiated, signed and moved forward. Promises made – Promises delivered. More good news coming soon InshAllah. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 16, 2022

The Minister further added that the incumbent provincial government had promised teachers to regularize them, and has finally delivered on that promise. He asserted that more good news for teachers will come soon.

The incumbent Punjab government had initially planned to regularize thousands of teachers during its previous tenure. The plan was shelved after its ouster in April earlier this year. However, after regaining power recently, the PTI-led coalition government restarted the process of regularization of teachers.

Earlier in June this year, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to regularize thousands of school and college teachers.

According to details, the KP government had announced to make 58,000 government teachers permanent. The government had also announced to regularize 4,070 employees of the ex-FATA project and 720 ad-hoc doctors. Overall, the KP government had announced to regularize around 63,000 employees.