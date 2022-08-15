Exploitation of Muslims in India and Prosperity of Muslims in Xinjiang

India claims to be the largest democracy in the world. In addition to Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and other religions live in India in large numbers, but the bright face of India is distorted when the citizens living in their own country are exploited because of their beliefs. Among these minorities are the people of the lower caste of Hindus who do not even have the same rights as a common man. It is abominable that the Muslims living here have been settled for centuries, from time to time they are subjected to persecution, there are riots, the entire Muslim population is burnt. Massacred and now once again insulting the honor of the most beloved person of Muslims, Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims. Which in 2014 Narendra Modi’s power After handling it became more intense. And now the matter has escalated to the point of insolence on the part of BJP leaders towards Muslims as well as Islam and the glory of the Prophet of Islam.

In recent days, the central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party of the neighboring country India, have seen a heinous act of insulting the glory of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, upon which a wave of deep grief and sorrow has spread among Muslims around the world.

There was a very insulting conversation about Islam, while Naveen Jindal, media head of Delhi, made a controversial tweet. There is a strong protest going on all over the world, including India, especially in the Arab countries, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, on these insulting statements of the central leaders of the BJP. , Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have launched a campaign to boycott India and are appealing not to use imported goods from India. He has recorded a strong protest and said that hatred is being spread systematically in India by making insulting statements about Islam and Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, which is an insult to two billion Muslims.

The Qatari government recorded a protest to the Indian ambassador and demanded a public apology from the Indian government for the insulting statements. On the other hand, Iran also summoned the Indian ambassador to the Foreign Office and strongly protested against the arrogance of the BJP leaders. Al-Khalil has also ordered a boycott of Indian products, and earlier in February, he warned India about atrocities against Muslims. Sentiments of Muslims around the world have been hurt and such controversial statements are a reflection of the growing trend of Islamophobia in India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his tweet that he strongly condemns the statement of the BJP leader about the purity of our beloved Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, which hurts all Muslims. The Prime Minister clarified that our love for beloved Prophet Muhammad ﷺ precedes everything and every Muslim is ready to sacrifice his life for the love and honor of the Prophet ﷺ. While on the other hand, the western media continues to spread lies about Chinese government’s alleged persecution of Uyghur Muslims, which is completely contrary to the facts. Xinjiang has a large number of Uyghur Muslims who enjoy all the basic rights. There are a large number of mosques in Urumqi where Muslims worship freely, fast during Ramadan, and with great dignity celebrate Eid

Overall, it is the results of China’s top leadership policies about Xinjiang that today the region has emerged as a strong center of construction and development. Xinjiang has seen continuous economic growth with the promotion of economic activities and business. In 2021, Xinjiang projected GDP growth of 7 percent, with a total value of 1.6 trillion Yuan. A total of 477,400 civilian jobs were created in the region, and the unemployment rate has been significantly reduced. In addition, education, health, culture, social welfare, environment, information technology or any area of life, Xinjiang has seen significant improvement. In the light of these achievements, it can be hoped that a new chapter of construction and development will begin in Xinjiang and the people here will move towards greater prosperity.