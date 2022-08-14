Independence day: State Bank of Pakistan officially unveils Rs. 75 commemorative note

Pakistan is celebrating its 75 year of independence, and the State Bank of Pakistan has released a commemorative banknote worth 75 rupees to mark the nation’s diamond jubilee.

“The note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022,” The central bank tweeted.

The emerald green currency note comes with portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

The picture of Markhor on the note’s reverse highlights focus on environmental sustainability.