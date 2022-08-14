Independence day: State Bank of Pakistan officially unveils Rs. 75 commemorative note

Pakistan is celebrating its 75 year of independence, and the State Bank of Pakistan has released a commemorative banknote worth 75 rupees to mark the nation’s diamond jubilee. “The note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022,” The central bank tweeted. 1/2 #SBP unveils the design of Rs.75 commemorative banknote being issued on 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. The note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022.For details: https://t.co/ZvCNGKxSjV pic.twitter.com/qweDbs28g7 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 14, 2022 The emerald green currency note comes with portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. The picture of Markhor on the note’s reverse highlights focus on environmental sustainability.