Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence

Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland today with a renewed pledge to make it strong and a true Islamic welfare state under the spirit of Pakistan Movement.

The day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people. The national flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

In Lahore, the national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Governor’s House. Governor Balighur Rehman addressed the ceremony.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their messages congratulated the nation on Independence Day.

The media wing of Pakistan Army, ISPR, also congratulated the nation on the 75th Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.