75th independence day: PIA announces 14pc discount on domestic flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced a 14 per cent discount on all domestic flights in line with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the country’s Independence Day. “The national flag carrier offers 14pc discount on domestic travel on 14th August – the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan announced in a brief press statement here. He said the discount was a gift from the PIA to the compatriots on the occasion of independence day, being commemorated across the country with great national zeal and fervour.