Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand has called upon Hindus to boycott the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign launched by the central government to mark the 75th Independence Day.

According to the reports the hate speech accuser claimed that the campaign intended to assist a business run by a Muslim in a video that went popular on social media on Friday.

“The biggest order [of procuring flags] for this campaign has been given to a company in West Bengal owned by one Salauddin,” he claimed.

हर चीज़ में मुस्लिम ऐंगल क्यों जोड़ दिया जाता है? अब प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के ‘हर घर तिरंगा अभियान’ का बहिष्कार करने की बात करते हुए यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती को सुनिये…👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/uc2rW4K4XF — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) August 11, 2022

“This is one big conspiracy against Hindus. If you [Hindus] want to stay alive, then stop giving your money to Muslims in the name of this campaign.” He added, “If you want to hoist a tricolour, find an old one. But don’t give money to Salauddin.”

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to encourage citizens to display the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

In January, Narsinghanand was arrested in two separate cases: one on derogatory comments against women and the other on hate speeches against Muslims at Haridwar’s Dharma Sansad. He is on bail in both cases.