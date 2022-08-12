WhatsApp is working to empower admins to approve people in group chat. The app is developing a user interface that will allow group administrators to screen potential group chat participants.

In addition to working on allowing admins to control who can join a group chat, WhatsApp has beta-tested a feature that allows admins to delete other users’ messages. A fresh screenshot gives us a sneak preview of the latter function, which is currently under development.

Although this permission page is currently not user-facing in WhatsApp’s newest 2.22.18.9 beta, WABetaInfo was able to activate it and capture the image you see below. When this group setting is active, admins will have the authority to choose who can join. We might be able to see the list of outstanding requests down below this toggle, according to WABI.

WhatsApp working to empower admins to approve people in group chat. If this is activated, which is probably in a later beta build, admins who have the option turned on will be notified whenever someone asks to join a group.

In large organisations, the admin approval tool seems like a fantastic approach to protect user privacy and combat spam. We may also envision it assisting in the prevention of possible bullying of group members. One benefit of the tool is that administrators can double-check with current group members to confirm the veracity of a chat request, should they have any misgivings. We anticipate its eventual release since, all things considered, it appears to be a significant step forward for the messaging app.