LAHORE: Young viral couple Nimra Asad welcomed a baby boy. Nimra and Asad, a young couple from Lahore, became very famous in 2020. The photos of their wedding went viral on the internet.

Soon after they got married, everyone was talking about them. Especially, because the groom looked so young. People liked that they chose to get married at a young age instead of having other relationships.

Young viral couple Nimra Asad are so happy welcoming a baby boy. In the Prior months of pregnancy the couple faced medical issues as both are young. Later on, they both let the people know that the complexities were clear.

Asad talked about his time in the hospital in the video. And later his father is seen holding the baby and saying Azaan into his ears.

Their marriage was also hailed in the society where men strived to get stable financially before marrying someone.

The viral couple has been keeping their fans updated about their post-marriage life on their YouTube channels and a few months back, they announced their pregnancy.

On Wednesday, Nimra Asad shared a vlog on their YouTube channel and informed the fans that they have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy.