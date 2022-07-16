Aisha Khan shares first glimpse of baby boy

Former film and TV actor Aisha Khan shared a glimpse of her new-born baby boy in the Eid snap which has gone viral on social media.

‘Meri Nanhi Pari’ actor took to her Instagram stories earlier this week to share a family picture on the first day of Eidul Azha. The shared picture has Khan and her elder daughter Mahnoor in twinning outfits, while the newborn son can be seen resting in a baby stroller.

Khan hid her son’s face with a red heart emoticon though. The picture soon went viral across social media platforms with various fan pages sharing the first glimpse of the star kid, garnering millions of likes.

It is pertinent to mention that Aisha Khan announced the birth of her second child with her husband Uqbah Malik earlier this year. On the photo and video sharing application, the former actor shared a graphic image which read: “Delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy! 20.5.22.” She captioned the social media post with “Alhamdulillah” and a heart emoji.

Aisha Khan tied the knot to Major Uqbah in an intimate ceremony in April 2018, and the couple welcomed their first baby girl, Mahnoor in November 2019. With notable performances in serials ‘Meri Nanhi Pari’, ‘Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’, ‘Soteli’, ‘Kafir’ and ‘Shuk’ to her credit, the A-list actor bid farewell to the entertainment industry before getting married, in order to move towards the ‘next phase of life’.