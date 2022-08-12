Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot this year

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally scheduled to wed at the end of September after experiencing obstacles due to the epidemic. The new Covid variants have caused the Fukrey couple to postpone their wedding preparations multiple times. The couple will eventually get married this year, according to Richa, she said. The Gangs of Wasseypur star revealed her wedding plan to News18, “We will get married this year, will marry somehow. We’re very excited to get married but just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. Don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons.” She added, “Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.” After several delays, it seems that the wedding will finally happen this year. The Fukrey couple has planned two ceremonies in Mumbai and Delhi. The ceremonies will be followed by a Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, concluding with a grand reception in Mumbai hosting around 400 people.