Justin Bieber said he faced racism but how? Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber said his album Justice was made for promoting unity, acceptance and belonging.

The Never Say Never singer was in the news when he pushed back his Justice World tour concerts after getting diagnosed for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He is back on tour and selling out arenas.

Justin Bieber shared a snippet of his speech on Instagram in which he criticized racism and called on people to unite and accept one another in one of his live shows in Norway.

“So when we created the Justice album, we wanted to make an intentional moment, he said. “A moment of unity, a moment of acceptance, a moment of belonging. In this world, there’s a lot of division, and what justice is, is for us to all come together.”

The 28-year-old added, “We know that racism is evil. It’s wrong. But you and I, we get to be the difference-makers.”

The Never Say Never hitmaker said they can bring change to the world stand with brothers and sisters.

Earlier, a video of a 14-year-old Justin Bieber stirred controversy. It showed him parodying the song “One Less Little Girl”. He altered the lyrics by including the “N-word” and joining the banned white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan.

A source close to Justin Bieber said the singer had realized his mistakes and informed his peers Usher and actor Will Smith about the video.

Usher reportedly showed him historical videos about the racial statements and slurs to make him see how serious the repercussions can be.