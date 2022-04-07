Grammy Awards 2022 — Lady Gaga’s beautiful dress was made by her sister

During the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held last Sunday, Lady Gaga, who won her 13th Grammy for Just Dance, sported a trio of equally classy and elegant looks. One of her outfits was, in fact, made by sister Natalie Germanotta’s New York-based brand Topo Studio. The crepe back satin gown in custom dyed silk velvet featured a stunning capelet that Gaga posed in with her Grammy in hand. She also gave her sister’s brand a shoutout on her caption, thanking her for “hand making this beautiful for me.”

The brand, too, shared a series of images of the gorgeous gown which also featured a hand ruched heart bodice. On the red carpet, Gaga went classic Hollywood in a black and white Armani Privé gown with a sweeping white train and an open back, hands down the classiest ‘fit on the red carpet. She accessorised her look with an exquisite Tiffany & Co. necklace and earrings set.

For her jazzy tribute to the duets with Tony Bennett, Gaga changed into a teal blue Elie Saab Couture gown with an oversized bow at the back.

The Topo Studio dress was her post-performance look as she attended the awards show with her peers.