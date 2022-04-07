Grammy Awards 2022 — Lady Gaga’s beautiful dress was made by her sister

Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held last Sunday, Lady Gaga, who won her 13th Grammy for Just Dance, sported a trio of equally classy and elegant looks. One of her outfits was, in fact, made by sister Natalie Germanotta’s New York-based brand Topo Studio. The crepe back satin gown in custom dyed silk velvet featured a stunning capelet that Gaga posed in with her Grammy in hand. She also gave her sister’s brand a shoutout on her caption, thanking her for “hand making this beautiful for me.” The brand, too, shared a series of images of the gorgeous gown which also featured a hand ruched heart bodice. On the red carpet, Gaga went classic Hollywood in a black and white Armani Privé gown with a sweeping white train and an open back, hands down the classiest ‘fit on the red carpet. She accessorised her look with an exquisite Tiffany & Co. necklace and earrings set. For her jazzy tribute to the duets with Tony Bennett, Gaga changed into a teal blue Elie Saab Couture gown with an oversized bow at the back. The Topo Studio dress was her post-performance look as she attended the awards show with her peers.